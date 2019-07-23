License pulled for woman accused of driving onto East Aurora sidewalk and hitting girl on scooter

AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erin Kuntz, the woman accused of causing a crash which injured a 9-year-old girl on Sunday, is appearing in Town of Aurora Court.

Kuntz is charged with vehicular assault and DWI for her involvement in the crash. She’s appearing before Judge Jeffrey Markello this afternoon.

Judge Jeffrey Markello has now arrived and court is in session. pic.twitter.com/RuLQCu67lH — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) July 23, 2019

In court, Markello said based on the research done the proper thing to do at this time is to remove Kuntz’s license.

She has waived her felony hearing, moving this case onto a grand jury.

Kuntz has waived her felony hearing. This case will now move onto the grand jury. pic.twitter.com/Mi4ggkv7ry — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) July 23, 2019

According to a police complaint, Kuntz struck the girl, causing her to sustain a collapsed lung, broken collarbone, a broken rib, and other injuries to her arm and leg.

The complaint also says Kuntz failed all field sobriety tests she was given and admitted to drinking and driving.

Read the complaint below: