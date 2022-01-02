Catholic and Kaleida Health welcome first babies of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As many Western New Yorkers spent Saturday night ringing in the new year, others were celebrating their new bundles of joy.

Joe and Amanda Christopher welcomed their baby Celia Rose at 12:08 a.m., making her the first baby of 2022 born in Erie County, Catholic Health announced. Celia was delivered at Sisters of Charity Hospital.

13 minutes later at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones welcomed their daughter Promise Jones at 12:21 a.m. Weighing 5 lbs. and 18.31 in, Promise was born at just over 34 weeks. Doctors and nurses are caring for the infant in the Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oishei.

She’s expected to be home soon with her four brothers and sisters.

Kaleida Health donated gift packages to the first babies of 2022 at Oishei and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.