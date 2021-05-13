Catholic Charities holds Diaper Drive for anyone in need

TOWN OF TONAWANDA , N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities is holding a Diaper Days event for families in need, today from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It’s happening at Catholic Charities’ WIC office at 3370 Delaware Avenue. There is no need to be a WIC participant. ALL are welcome.

Three kinds of bags will be given away: Diaper and wipe bags, baby items and household items. Those involved say it’s a one-stop shop for anyone struggling.

This is the 4th event the organization held this Spring throughout the community.

And if you can’t make it today, there’s another opportunity, Thursday, May 20th. That Diaper Days runs from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at 326 Central Avenue, Dunkirk.

For more information on Catholic Charities head here.