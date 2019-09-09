Catholic Charities opens food pantry to serve people in the Kenmore area

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)– There’s a new resource open in Kenmore, for those who need a helping hand.

The food pantry is now open on Delaware Avenue, near the corner of Westchester Boulevard.

It’s run by Catholic Charities and is there to serve the people in the 14217 zip code.

It includes food of course, but also items like paper products, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

This is the seventh food pantry Catholic Charities runs in Western New York.

They worked with FeedMore WNY, who told them there was a large need in the Kenmore area.

Eileen Nowak, Director of Parish Outreach and Advocacy for Catholic Charities, says, “There have been other pantries here before, but none to this magnitude, so that’s why they said there was a need here. There are pantries on the outskirts of 14217, who have been kind enough to serve the people of 14217, but no one within the zip code at the moment.”

The food pantry in Kenmore is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., they’ll be closed for lunch those days though.

They ask you to bring a photo ID, proof of income, and some proof of residency and family size during your first visit.

If you forget those items, you can bring it your second visit.