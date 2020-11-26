Catholic Diocese of Buffalo weighs in on Supreme Court ruling backing religious organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has weighed in on the United States Supreme Court ruling siding with the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The high court backed religious organizations who brought the suit against New York State, following Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 mandates which restrict capacity at houses of worship.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo tells us their parishes will continue to “mitigate risk of infection and protect those most vulnerable.”

The Diocese says individual parish capacity will be determined by the space available and social distancing requirements.

Diocese officials say all parishes must enforce the CDC recommended six-foot social distancing recommendation.

They also tell us face masks will continue to be required.

“We have an obligation to do everything we can to protect one another from the threat that

the coronavirus poses. At the same time, we welcome this decision that upholds the

First Amendment’s ‘free exercise’ clause. Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostollic Administrator Bishop

The U.S. Supreme court ruling can be found here.