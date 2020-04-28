Catholic Diocese to end all financial support for priests with proven abuse allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Catholic Diocese announced Tuesday it is stopping all financial support and health benefits for priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse, effective May 1, 2020.

Officials say none of the 23 priests affected by this decision are currently working within the diocese, having been suspended due to the allegations, but says it is providing information so those individuals can find available resources for health insurance needs going forward.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this past February.

