Catholic Health and CWA still at odds over contract negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out for Catholic Health to reach a new contract with one of its unions.

In a statement released Sunday, Catholic Health says talks with CWA this weekend have found some common ground. But the hospital system says they can’t agree on how to solve the staffing shortage at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo. The contract expires in 11-days.

CWA has said it would strike if a deal is not reached.

The union told News 4 Sunday, at the heart of the negotiations is patient care, and they need the staff so people get the care they need.

“Catholic Health’s refusal to offer a fair contract, while paying executives millions of dollars, has pushed our system to the breaking point and will continue to jeopardize the health and well-being of our patients. At the heart of our contract negotiations is the need to provide quality patient care. Yet this cannot be possible if Catholic Health refuses to address the low wages and staffing shortages that are causing workers to quit each week. We need staffing ratios that ensure workers have the support they need and patients receive the care they deserve,” CWA Buffalo Area Director Debora Hayes said.