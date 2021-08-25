Catholic Health employees picket demanding a fair contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of healthcare workers took their demands to the street Wednesday. CWA employees were pounding the pavement in a picket-line outside Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

They’re fighting for a fair contract, especially as they continue to battle the pandemic.

Union leaders say they want fair and competitive wages, more supplies and more staff.

“They have worked so hard for the last 18 months,” said Debora Hayes of CWA Buffalo. “To be dealt with the level of disrespect that they’re feeling right now has been difficult”

Leaders with Catholic Health say there’s a national labor shortage right now.

The health care provider is adding more resources to hire new workers.