Catholic Health facilities holding moment of silence to show support for peace & justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health workers will gather outside sixteen of the system’s locations to hold a moment of silence and prayer service to show commitment to peace and justice for all communities.

At 2 p.m., mission and site chaplains will lead an eight-minute and 46-second prayer service to represent the length of time George Floyd was restrained, ultimately causing his death.

Catholic Health says the ceremony will begin with participants kneeling for a moment of silence and follow with a prayer.

Those unable to kneel are welcome to join and stand together in unity, Catholic Health says.

“Since the tragic death of George Floyd, we have seen communities across the world come together to show support for people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds who are facing the challenges of injustice and violence. We, as Catholic Health, want to show our commitment to peace & justice for all community members,” A spokesperson for Catholic Health said.

Here are just some of the participating facilities in the system:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, 565 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston

Sisters of Charity Hospital Main Street Campus, 2157 Main Street, Buffalo

Administrative & Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.