Catholic Health to allow limited hospital visits at some hospitals again starting Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Catholic Health will allow limited hospital visitation again beginning Wednesday.

Visiting hours will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street Campus.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at a time and visitors must be 18 and older. Visitors will have to complete a health screening, wear a mask, clean their hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room, and practice social distancing.

These guidelines are also in place:

Maternity patients are permitted one visitor during their stay;

Emergency department patients may be accompanied by a visitor in the treatment room for a designated period of time based on the care team’s judgment;

Visitation is not permitted for patients receiving care on a restricted COVID unit, subject to end-of-life exceptions. Virtual visits are available for patients diagnosed with COVID-19;

Individuals are not permitted visitation if they have an active COVID-19 diagnosis; are under investigation for COVID-19; have been in contact with a person actively infected with COVID-19 within 10 days; are currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms; or are otherwise under quarantine for any reasons relating to New York State COVID-related advisories.

Exceptions may be made to these guidelines for extenuating circumstances, such end-of-life visits or for patients with special needs (children, disabled individuals or those with cognitive impairments).

Visitation isn’t available at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, St. Joseph Post-Acute Center, or Catholic Health nursing homes.

