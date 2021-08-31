Cattaraugus County camp offering to house refugees from Afghanistan

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — As refugees from Afghanistan make their way to the united states, a summer camp in Cattaraugus County is finding a way to help.

The Aarum family has owned Circle C Ranch in Delevan for 54 years. Like much of the world, they’ve been closely watching what’s been unfolding in Afghanistan.

“I’m just completely heartbroken, so burdened for these families and women and children and want to get them here into a safe place,” said program coordinator Chloe Aarum.

That’s where Circle C Ranch comes in. The camp can accommodate hundreds of people in cabins. Programming is done for the season, meaning the space is vacant.

“We understand that when they come in from an airport they’re typically put in a hotel, which the costs just add up and it’s not really the best environment, but here we don’t want to charge them anything and this is a great environment to come out of a hectic situation. Come to the peaceful countryside, that’s what we want to provide,” said program director Josh Aarum.

They have several cabins, brand new bathroom facilities, a dining hall, and several activities including games, horseback riding, and laser tag.

“Our desire is just to see people come and feel safe in a safe shelter for them to be over here and to be away from what they’ve been through,” said director of operations Julie Aarum.

They have reached out to dozens of organizations but haven’t found one they’re able to partner with just yet.

“We don’t know everything it takes but we’re willing to learn and that’s why we’re really looking for organizations to partner with them so we can learn on how to best help these refugees,” said Chloe.

They encourage any organization willing to partner to provide this housing to refugees to reach out to them directly through their website, by calling 1 (800) 231-6866, or emailing info@circlecranch.org.