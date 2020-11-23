Cattaraugus County man charged with production of child pornography, cyberstalking

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

(WIVB) – A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with production of child pornography and cyberstalking.

Dyllan Barber, 19, of Little Valley, was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barber is accused of initiating a conversation with a minor female victim on Snapchat last November, posing as a hacker on his own account.

Barber then threatened the victim to produce and send him sexually explicit images of herself, saying he would publicly reease information about her if she didn’t comply.

The minor victim produced and sent images of herself to Barber as requested in response to the threats.

If convicted on all charges, Barber faces at least 15 years in prison, up to 30, and a $250,000 fine.