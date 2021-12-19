Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office: Two 14-year-olds charged with making terroristic threat following investigation into threatening photo

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, accused of doctoring a threatening photo that was circulating on social media among the Gowanda School District.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the picture showed a student on a school bus pointing a pistol down the aisle toward other students.

The sheriff’s office and the Village of Gowanda Police Department conducted a joint investigation into the photograph on Thursday. It was found to have been made with photo editing software.

The two juveniles, both 14-years-old, were released to their parents and are scheduled to return to court at a later date.

