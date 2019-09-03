Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers posing as hospital employees

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a phone scam in which the callers claim to be from Olean General Hospital.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the callers claim that the hospital is updating records and request information including social security numbers and bank routing numbers.

The scammers are reportedly calling from a Boston, New York number.

“Do not release any personal information or return any calls to this number,” the sheriff’s office warns. “If such a call is received, residents are encouraged to call their local police agency.”