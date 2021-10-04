Cattaraugus County woman headed to prison for stealing almost $180,000 from victim

(WIVB) – A Cattaraugus County woman has been sentenced to four months in jail for stealing almost $180,000 from a person by pretending that she needed money to pay medical bills.

Ashley Knopf, 34, of Leon, will also face five years of probation after her sentence.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Knopf admitted to befriending the 62-year-old man to commit the larceny. She pleaded guilty to second degree grand larceny on Dec. 22.

Knopf was also ordered pay the victim back all the money she took.