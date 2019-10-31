1 dead in Cattaraugus County crash

EAST OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County.

Deputies say a Tonawanda man was driving north on East Otto-Springville Rd. in East Otto Wednesday afternoon when the crash occurred.

According to officials, his vehicle went off the east shoulder, continued several hundred feet along a ditch, then went airborne over a creek before coming to a rest in an embankment on the opposite side of the creek bed.

The driver was airlifted to ECMC after suffering serious injuries. His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased’s name has not been released.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation into the accident is ongoing.