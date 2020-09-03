11 more cases of COVID-19 found in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Cattaraugus County.

This brings the county’s active caseload to 34, but the total is now 184.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department says 146 residents have recovered from the virus.

Any Cattaraugus County residents who are interested in getting tested can call either (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265, or register for a test here.

