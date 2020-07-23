2 facing prostitution charges in Cattaraugus County

SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing prostitution-related charges in Cattaraugus County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Knuth, 47, of South Valley, and 62-year-old Coldspring resident Vernon Pierce were arrested on Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Knuth was charged with offering a false statement and promoting prostitution, and Pierce was charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Both were issued court appearance tickets.

