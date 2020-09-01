2 new cases of COVID-19 found in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County now has 169 positive cases of COVID-19 after two more were recently discovered.

The two new cases were found in a man and a woman, both of whom live in the southeast quadrant of the county. Neither were symptomatic.

Also, neither traveled significantly far in recent time, but the man is a direct contact of a COVID-positive person.

Any Cattaraugus County residents who are interested in getting tested can call either (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265, or register for a test here.

