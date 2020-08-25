3 more cases of COVID found in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been found in Cattaraugus County, bringing the county’s current caseload to 12.

With 149 total cases in the county since the pandemic started, 133 people have recovered.

Two of the people who contracted the virus recently were in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Any Cattaraugus County residents who are interested in getting tested can call either (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265, or register for a test here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.