3 more COVID cases found in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — With three new positive cases, Cattaraugus County’s active COVID-19 caseload is now 14.

The new cases, which bring the county’s total to 153 since the start of the pandemic, were found in two women and a man.

The man and one of the women say they haven’t done any significant traveling recently, and neither were in direct contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

The other woman hasn’t done any significant traveling recently either, but is a direct contact of a COVID-positive person.

All three developed symptoms, but only the man was hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 135 Cattaraugus County residents have recovered from the virus.

Any county residents who are interested in getting tested can register at this site or call one of the following numbers:

(716) 938-9119

(716) 938-2265

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.