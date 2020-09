OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County’s new total number of COVID-19 cases is 173.

The county’s health department announced the discovery of four new cases on Tuesday. Three out of the four people said they were asymptomatic.

As of Tuesday, the county’s active caseload is 23. 146 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.