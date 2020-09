LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–This morning, we’re working to learn more about a Southern Tier man who died in a crash in Cattaraugus County.

Sheriff’s deputies report the 44-year-old lost control of his car on Route 353 in the Town of Little Valley.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger struck a guard rail, hit an oncoming car, then ended up in a field.

Deputies pronounced the man dead at the scene.

We do not know his name at this time.

No one else was injured.