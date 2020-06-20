Closings
5-year-old dead after being thrown from, run over by riding lawn mower in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County
CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating after a five-year-old was killed after being thrown off of a riding lawn mower on Wednesday evening.

According to state police reports, troopers responded to State Route 241 in the Town of Conewango around 8:30 p.m. on June 17. An investigation revealed that the child had been on the riding lawn mower without an adult. The lawn mower drove over the child after the child was thrown, causing fatal injuries.

The five-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

