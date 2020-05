FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County this past Sunday.

New York State police say Rushford resident Michael Blakeslee was driving east on Hess Rd. in Farmersville when his vehicle went off the road and overturned. This happened shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Blakeslee was pronounced dead at the scene.

