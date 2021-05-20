Allegany man charged after charging at New York State Troopers with kitchen knife

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany man is charged with several crimes for charging at New York State Troopers with a kitchen knife.

Troopers say they responded to a property in Randolph for the report of a suspicious person on Monday.

According to police, 56-year-old Timothy Slater obeyed commands to drop the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers tell News 4 they located approximately 11 grams of meth in his pocket while searching him.

A Randolph resident advised troopers during the investigation that he woke up a few hours before to Slater in his kitchen with a knife.

Police say the resident convinced Slater to leave his home peacefully.

Slater is charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal trespass.

He was processed, arraigned, and sent to the Cattaraugus County Jail.