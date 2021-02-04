AMC to reopen theater in Cattaraugus County

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — AMC announced that two more New York theaters will be opening soon, and one of them is in western New York.

The AMC Allegany 8, located in Cattaraugus County, will open back up on Friday, February 5.

Capacity at theaters is still reduced to 25 percent, per state guidelines.

To rent out a screening room for a private showing, click or tap here. When movie times and updates are available, they’ll be found here.

When the Allegany and Port Chester theaters reopen on Friday, AMC will have 13 theaters operating in New York.