Amish girl flown to Oishei Children’s Hospital after crash with commercial truck in Cattaraugus County

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Police say a 10-year-old Amish girl was flown to Oishei Children’s Hospital with a broken leg and other possible injuries following a crash in Cattaraugus County.

According to police, the girl, and six others were traveling north on Route 83 near Conewango in a Subaru Outback when they collided with a commercial truck.

An investigation shows the truck hit the Subaru from behind. The truck went off the right side of the road and overturned on its side.

Courtesy WNY News Now

Courtesy WNY News Now

Two children were sitting in the hatchback, three were sitting in the back seat, and two upfront.

A seven and nine-year-old Amish boy and girl were taken to Brooks Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, Dewane Penhollow of Jamestown, is at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital with a minor leg injury. Richard Bowen of Randolph, the driver of the Subaru, was not injured, according to police.

State Police’s commercial vehicle enforcement unit is on the scene to fully inspect the truck.