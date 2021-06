CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Blasdell man after authorities say he punched a paramedic in the face last Thursday.

Officials say 42-year-old Joshua Johns struck the paramedic while they were trying to give Johns medical attention following a crash in the Town of Dayton.

Deputies charged Johns with third-degree assault, and he is due to appear in court at a later date.