Bomb squads to demolish expired explosives in Cattaraugus County

TOWN OF COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you hear some loud noises in Randolph or Coldspring this Monday, don’t panic; it’s supposed to happen.

The Chautauqua/Cattaraugus County Bomb Squad will be working in conjunction with the Erie County Bomb Squad, US Air Force Ordinance Disposal Team and FBI bomb technicians to get rid of expired explosive ordinances.

This will be taking place in Coldspring, starting at 11 a.m. and ending in the afternoon.

No one will be in danger, as the demolition will take place in a controlled environment.

