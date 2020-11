YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Police say they’ve arrested 24-year-old Muheydin A. Ismail of Buffalo for Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree.

State Police tell us they arrested Ismail during a November 24 traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire.

Troopers say Ismail gave a false name during the stop.

Ismail was arrested and later let go. He was issued an appearance tickets for Yorkshire Town Court.

He is expected to appear in December.