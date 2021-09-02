Buffalo man charged with rape in Cattaraugus County

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man has been accused of rape in Cattaraugus County.
Authorities announced the arrest of Antonio Benson following an alleged incident on August 14. He was charged with rape, criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
“Due to the age of the victim and nature of the allegations, no further details are being released at this time,” the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says.
Benson was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Crime News
