Bus driver in Cattaraugus County dies in Tuesday morning crash

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A bus driver in Cattaraugus County is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 16 in the Town of Ischua.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:05 a.m., a First Student bus traveling north on Route 16, entered a ditch on the north side. The driver, a 57-year-old Cheektowaga man, was ejected from the bus as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during the crash at Olean General Hospital.

A female bus monitor suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Olean General Hospital, according to officials.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident continues, and further information will be released at a later date.