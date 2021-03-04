Calling hours for Dr. Dennis DePerro to take place Friday

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling hours are now set for Dr. Dennis DePerro.

The 21st President of St. Bonaventure University died on Monday as a result of complications from the coronavirus.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Thomas Pirro Jr. Funeral Home in North Syracuse.

The funeral will take place at Most Holy Rosary Church. That mass starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will be streamed online.

Dr. DePerro first assumed the role of University President at St. Bonaventure in 2017. The Buffalo native and Bishop Timon High School graduate molded young minds for nearly 40 years.

St. Bonaventure has created a memorial scholarship in honor of him. If you would like to donate to it, click/tap here.