Cattaraugus Co. man taken into custody after firing gun during altercation

ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ashford man faces multiple gun charges following a verbal altercation at the Springville Walmart.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Stanley McCarty Sr. fired off a gun from his car in the direction of individuals involved in the altercation.

Officials say the “altercation ensued” into Cattaraugus County at Route 219 and Schwartz Road, where McCarty fired the gun.

According to the Sheriff’s office, there were no injuries, and authorities took McCarty into custody with no issues.

McCarty is charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He is currently in the Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail after his arraignment.