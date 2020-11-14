Cattaraugus County announces 3 new positive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Cattaraugus County

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–

Sunday, November 15

The Cattaraugus County Health Department has announced 3 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the county’s active case count to 117.

The county reports 474 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

1 new death reported, bringing total county deaths to 22.

More county COVID-19 information is available here.

Saturday, November 14

The Cattaraugus County Health Department has announced 16 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the county’s active case count to 136.

The county reports 444 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

