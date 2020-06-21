Cattaraugus County announces 3 new positive COVID-19 cases

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County now has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the county announced that three more women tested positive for it. All three were asymptomatic when they were tested.

Two of the these women work in health care.

The person who doesn’t work in a healthcare facility was in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19.

This new information brings the county’s total number of cases to 88. 74 of those people have recovered.

