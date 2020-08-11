Cattaraugus County announces its 135th positive case of COVID-19

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cattaraugus County announced its 135 confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department says there are now eight active cases, and 23 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The latest individual to test positive is a man in the northwest corner of the county, and he denies any significant travel history.

Officials tell us he is a direct contact of a COVID-19 positive person but reports being asymptomatic.

The department says its begun a thorough contact tracing investigation.

