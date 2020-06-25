Cattaraugus County announces its 91st confirmed case of COVID-19

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Health officials with the Cattaraugus County Health Department say they were notified of its 91st confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to officials, the latest case is a young girl who lives in the southeast part of the county, with no significant travel history.

She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person, and her parent reports she is asymptomstic.

Officials tell News 4 she was tested on June 21 and received her positive test result on June 24.

contract tracing has begun for individuals she’s been in contact with, and places that she has visited.

The department says there are now five active cases and 82 residents have recovered.