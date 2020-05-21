1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces summer school classes will be virtual Changes to religious gathering rules in NY take effect Thursday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 277 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Cattaraugus County announces two new confirmed COVID cases

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–There are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in Cattaraugus County on Thursday.

According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, the 54th confirmed case is a man who lives in the southeast part of the county.

Officials say he developed a fever, chills, congestion, nausea, and body aches.

The man was seen at a local WellNow clinic on May 16 and received his positive results on May 21.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department says the 55th case in the county is a man who lives in the northwest part of the county.

Officials tell us he was admitted into a health center where he was tested for COVID on May 4, and test results came back negative.

He developed a fever and chills on Tuesday, and when they tested him again for COVID, the results came back positive.

A contract tracing investigation is underway, according to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss