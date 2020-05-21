Cattaraugus County announces two new confirmed COVID cases

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–There are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in Cattaraugus County on Thursday.

According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, the 54th confirmed case is a man who lives in the southeast part of the county.

Officials say he developed a fever, chills, congestion, nausea, and body aches.

The man was seen at a local WellNow clinic on May 16 and received his positive results on May 21.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department says the 55th case in the county is a man who lives in the northwest part of the county.

Officials tell us he was admitted into a health center where he was tested for COVID on May 4, and test results came back negative.

He developed a fever and chills on Tuesday, and when they tested him again for COVID, the results came back positive.

A contract tracing investigation is underway, according to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.