Cattaraugus County announces two new confirmed COVID cases

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–There are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in Cattaraugus County on Thursday.
According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, the 54th confirmed case is a man who lives in the southeast part of the county.
Officials say he developed a fever, chills, congestion, nausea, and body aches.
The man was seen at a local WellNow clinic on May 16 and received his positive results on May 21.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department says the 55th case in the county is a man who lives in the northwest part of the county.
Officials tell us he was admitted into a health center where he was tested for COVID on May 4, and test results came back negative.
He developed a fever and chills on Tuesday, and when they tested him again for COVID, the results came back positive.
A contract tracing investigation is underway, according to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.