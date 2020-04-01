Cattaraugus County confirms new case of coronavirus bringing total to 7

1  of  3
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, there are now seven confirmed CVOID-19 cases.

Health officials received the report from the Kaleida Lab in Amherst.

A woman who lives in the southeast part of the county tested positive Tuesday after being in close contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

Officials tell us the woman had no fever, no cough, and no body aches.

The woman is now resting at home and under quarantine with her family. Cattaraugus County health officials say the woman will be assessed for any medical support they can provide, and they will monitor her symptoms closely.

