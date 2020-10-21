Cattaraugus County expanding rapid COVID testing

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department is expanding rapid COVID-19 testing to all county residents, whether they’re symptomatic or not.

Those looking to get a test must pre-register at this site or call one of these two numbers:

  • (716) 938-2265
  • (719) 938-9119

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Testing is taking place at the Allegany Fire Hall from Oct. 19-24 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fire hall is located at 186 W. Main St. in Allegany.

