Cattaraugus County has 53 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has two new COVID-19 deaths and 53 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the county health department, the deaths were a 98-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man, both of whom developed respiratory failure and were unable to recover despite aggressive medical treatment.

The COVID-19 death count in Cattaraugus County is now 40.

As of Thursday, there are 53 new cases in the county and 529 active cases. Of the active cases, 37 are currently hospitalized.

There has been a total of 2,204 cases in the county to date.