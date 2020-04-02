Cattaraugus County has eighth COVID-19 case

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has its eighth confirmed COVID-19 case.

A male who lives in the southeastern part of the county with no significant travel history tested positive for the coronavirus March 30 in the emergency room at Olean General Hospital after complaining of fever, shortness of breath, body aches and fatigue, the county health department says.

His test result came back Thursday.

Upon his discharge from the hospital, the man will be quarantined with his family.

The health department will conduct a contract tracing investigation for any individuals he has been in contact with and any places he visited.