Cattaraugus County has ten total COVID-19 cases

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County now has ten total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, a male resident who lives in the southeastern part of the county was admitted to Olean General Hospital on April 3 for fever, cough, weakness, chest and abdominal pains.

He tested positive for the coronavirus and will be in quarantine when he’s discharged. The county is doing a contract tracing for people who have been in close contact with him and the places he visited.