Cattaraugus County has total of 46 positive cases of COVID-19 to date

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 46.

The new cases are a male resident who who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county and has significant travel history to the Buffalo area for work and direct contact to a known COVID-19 case, an asymptomatic female resident from the southwest part of the county who is a direct contact with a known COVID-19 case, and an asymptomatic male resident from the southwest part of the county who is a direct contact to a known COVID-19 case.

So far, 29 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Fifteen people in the county currently have COVID-19.



