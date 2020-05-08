1  of  2
Coronavirus
NYS extends moratorium on evictions through August Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Cattaraugus County has total of 46 positive cases of COVID-19 to date

Cattaraugus County
Posted: / Updated:

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 46.

The new cases are a male resident who who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county and has significant travel history to the Buffalo area for work and direct contact to a known COVID-19 case, an asymptomatic female resident from the southwest part of the county who is a direct contact with a known COVID-19 case, and an asymptomatic male resident from the southwest part of the county who is a direct contact to a known COVID-19 case.

So far, 29 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Fifteen people in the county currently have COVID-19.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss