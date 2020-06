CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has a total of 74 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

There are currently six active cases in the county. Sixty-four residents have recovered.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.