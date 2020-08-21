Cattaraugus County health officials announce five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Friday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department announced an additional five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Active cases in the county are now eight, and 133 residents have recovered.

One of the new confirmed cases is a woman living in the southeast part of the county who denies any significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who says she’s asymptomatic and denies being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.

Three of the new cases came from a family (mother, father, and son) who live in the southwest part of the county. Officials say they deny any significant travel history and developed symptoms.

A man who recently traveled to South Dakota, who lives in the northeast corner of the county, is the 145th confirmed case. County health officials say he reports being asymptomatic but is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person.

The department says its begun a thorough contact tracing investigation.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.