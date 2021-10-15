Cattaraugus County man arrested at home after child sex abuse investigation

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is facing a number of charges, including rape, as the result of a child sex abuse investigation.
On Thursday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Scott Vaughn at his Hinsdale home.
He faces charges of sex abuse, predatory sex assault against a child, endangering the welfare of a child and first and second-degree rape.
Vaughn, who was taken into custody without incident, was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail following his arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.