Cattaraugus County man arrested at home after child sex abuse investigation

Cattaraugus County

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is facing a number of charges, including rape, as the result of a child sex abuse investigation.

On Thursday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Scott Vaughn at his Hinsdale home.

He faces charges of sex abuse, predatory sex assault against a child, endangering the welfare of a child and first and second-degree rape.

Vaughn, who was taken into custody without incident, was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail following his arraignment.

