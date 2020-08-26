Cattaraugus County man charged with incest, coercion

TOWN OF EAST OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus man has been charged with incest and coercion, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.

Michael Kulczyk, 42, was arrested following an incident that happened in East Otto, authorities say. Other details on the incident were not released.

Kulczyk was arraigned and remanded to the county jail on $10,000 bail.

